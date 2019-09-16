From floor-to-ceiling, the walls at the Gallery of Honour at Amsterdam’s Stedelijk Museum are papered in a dense array of…
Words by
Madeleine Morley
Published onSeptember 16th, 2019
Plus, the gradient-based weather app of any designer’s wet/humid/sunny dreams, a poster rebuke to the “complacency regarding climate change,” and…
In 1955, the winding gulleys of Kolkata in India were awash with large posters and almost translucent paper flyers that…
It’s mid-August, you’re on holiday. Barneys New York has just filed for bankruptcy, with reports of the high-fashion store going…
Name: Robocap Designers: Nikolos Killian and Tanner Woodbury Design Studio: Forth + Back Release Date: Spring 2020 Back Story: What…
It’s not always easy for designers to work with art, or with artists. As we’ve previously explored, there’s a fine…
For many of us, the intersection of brands and data brings to mind issues of privacy; it can stir up…
In early 2018, a designer posted on Facebook that only around one-third of the speakers at Brno’s International Biennial of…
Sarah Boris is an award winning graphic designer and art director based in London, where since 2015 she has run…
“If I hear the phrase ‘Summer of Love’ one more time, I will scream,” says Louise Sandhaus from her design…
When I started on this series of Design + Mental Health features, I’d assumed it would be fairly straightforward: I…
About a decade ago, a designer at trading card giant Panini America was tasked with performing a resurrection. The goal…
Ask the nearest designer for an example of good design, and they’ll mostly likely name drop some big brand logos,…
This year at AIGA’s Design Conference, industrial designer Ti Chang shared how she’s built her career around designing for social…
I teach design at a public university in the American south. I also serve as the internship coordinator, connecting students…
“Decolonization” is a word we’re increasingly hearing at design events, often being used interchangeably with “diversity.” It’s important to emphasize…
Yellowstone National Park spans 3,472 square miles, cutting across Wyoming and bits of Montana and Idaho. All told, it takes…
Plus, another indie mag (this time for baseball fans), a luggage company’s tastefully designed lifestyle publication, and Dennis Bernstein and…
This piece was originally published our most recent Eye On Design magazine, issue #05, themed, “Distraction.” While the term “acid”…
Computers have a language. Not zeros and ones or binary code—though that’s a language, too—but a visual vernacular that helps…
Name: Gustella Designer: Thomas Thiemich Foundry: Type By Release Date: May 2019 Back Story: Gustella’s reverse contrast letterforms owe a…
Plus, a book about self-care that doesn’t make us gag, a gorgeous new issue of kids’ mag Illustoria, and some…
This is the second piece in our series that weighs the pros and cons of living and working in Mumbai’s…
Following in the footsteps of our London City Guide, this is the first in a new series that weighs the…
This is the third piece in our series that weighs the pros and cons of living and working in Mumbai’s creative…
Ah, Happy Hour, the time of the month when we kick back and take stock of our favorite bottles and…
If you’re caught in Los Angeles traffic or awaiting a New York subway, odds are good that one of Matthias…
Among the BS of design Twitter spats, client frustrations, inequality, and the rest of the less-than-glamorous side of being a…
Name: Phase Designer: Elias Hanzer Release Date: December 2018 Back Story: Elias Hanzer is a young graphic designer based in Berlin with…
For the past several years you’ve known them as Wade Jeffree and Leta Sobierajski, two graphic designers and art directors…
Plus, a new magazine focused on elevating voices of queer people and a colorful personal project by designer and art…
E Roon Kang lives and works in New York, where he operates the interdisciplinary design and research studio Math Practice,…
Nicole Killian is an artist and graphic designer whose work “investigates how the structures of the internet, mobile messaging, and…
Rebecca Wright isn’t one to shy away from big questions. As co-founder of the publishing, curation, and design advocacy organization…
As the 2018 recipient of the Cooper Hewitt’s Lifetime Achievement Award, Gail Anderson (a 2008 AIGA Medalist) has once again…
Elizabeth White is an interdisciplinary artist and educator. Her work explores “social, psychological, and political themes including maintenance and self-preservation;…
Nontsikelelo Mutiti is a Zimbabwe-born interdisciplinary artist and educator who works across fine art, design, and social practice. Mutiti co-founded…
Letterforms are loaded cultural objects—they often reflect the people who made them and the story they want to tell. In…
In 2017, Facebook began rolling out a series of new illustrations to accompany content throughout the site. The illustration system,…
Name: Lucifer Sans Designer: Daniel Brokstad Foundry: Daniel Brokstad Release Date: May 2019 Back Story: Designer Daniel Brokstad drew inspiration…
If you’re wandering around in the East Village in New York City and your phone picks up a wifi signal…
Plus, big news from the folks at Post Typography and RISD launches its 2019 student yearbook. For more along these…
It’s been seven years since Jessica Walsh came on as partner at the studio of Stefan Sagmeister, a move that…
“Weekend With” is a new series that explores the world of design through the eyes of a designer on their…
“Weekend With” is a series that explores the world of design through the eyes of a designer on their days…