Poster Picks

The Kaleidoscopic Colors and Unique Visual Sensibility of Japanese Posters

From floor-to-ceiling, the walls at the Gallery of Honour at Amsterdam’s Stedelijk Museum are papered in a dense array of…

Design Diary

No. 263: A Design Biennale for Millennials , the Death-version of What to Expect When You’re Expecting + More

Plus, the gradient-based weather app of any designer’s wet/humid/sunny dreams, a poster rebuke to the “complacency regarding climate change,” and…

Design History 101

The Oscar-winning Filmmaker + Graphic Designer Satyajit Ray Made the Best Posters You’ve Never Seen

In 1955, the winding gulleys of Kolkata in India were awash with large posters and almost translucent paper flyers that…

Branding

Barneys is Bankrupt—Can Massive Type, Vulnerability + Wit Help?

It’s mid-August, you’re on holiday. Barneys New York has just filed for bankruptcy, with reports of the high-fashion store going…

Type Tuesday

What Do You Get When You Mix an ’80s Cyberpunk Action Film With Typography?

Name: Robocap Designers: Nikolos Killian and Tanner Woodbury Design Studio: Forth + Back Release Date: Spring 2020 Back Story: What…

Design + Art

How to Maintain Your Inner Zen When Working on High-Profile Projects

It’s not always easy for designers to work with art, or with artists. As we’ve previously explored, there’s a fine…

Editors’ Picks

Design + Money

“Epically Long”—How Pentagram Chooses Its New Partners

For many of us, the intersection of brands and data brings to mind issues of privacy; it can stir up…

Design + Gender

We Surveyed Gender Equality at the World’s Biggest Design Conferences—and the Numbers Are In

In early 2018, a designer posted on Facebook that only around one-third of the speakers at Brno’s International Biennial of…

Op-ed

The Design Industry Needs to Take a Stand Against Free Pitching

Sarah Boris is an award winning graphic designer and art director based in London, where since 2015 she has run…

Design History 101

The Cost of Free Love and the Designers Who Bore It—Meet the Women of Psychedelic Design

“If I hear the phrase ‘Summer of Love’ one more time, I will scream,” says Louise Sandhaus from her design…

Design + Mental Health

We Need to Talk About How We Talk About Creativity and Mental Health

When I started on this series of Design + Mental Health features, I’d assumed it would be fairly straightforward: I…

Branding

How Rated Rookie, Baseball’s Favorite Logo, Stood the Test of Time

About a decade ago, a designer at trading card giant Panini America was tasked with performing a resurrection. The goal…

Books

In Defense of Beautiful Design

Ask the nearest designer for an example of good design, and they’ll mostly likely name drop some big brand logos,…

Design + Sexuality

Sex Sells, Just Not When It Comes to Branding Women’s Pleasure

This year at AIGA’s Design Conference, industrial designer Ti Chang shared how she’s built her career around designing for social…

Op-ed

Designers, Please Pay Your Interns

I teach design at a public university in the American south. I also serve as the internship coordinator, connecting students…

Design + Politics

What Does It Mean to Decolonize Design?

“Decolonization” is a word we’re increasingly hearing at design events, often being used interchangeably with “diversity.” It’s important to emphasize…

Design History 101

How Good Design Helped U.S. National Parks Flourish

Yellowstone National Park spans 3,472 square miles, cutting across Wyoming and bits of Montana and Idaho. All told, it takes…

Design Diary

No. 262: An Indie Magazine for Female Skateboarders, a Jakarta-based Design Platform with a Global Outlook + More

Plus, another indie mag (this time for baseball fans), a luggage company’s tastefully designed lifestyle publication, and Dennis Bernstein and…

Eye on Design Magazine

“Acid Graphics” Are the New Psychedelia—With a Heady Dose of Cynicism

This piece was originally published our most recent Eye On Design magazine, issue #05, themed, “Distraction.” While the term “acid”…

Design + Music

When Artificial Intelligence Becomes an Artform

Computers have a language. Not zeros and ones or binary code—though that’s a language, too—but a visual vernacular that helps…

Type Tuesday

A Typeface Inspired by David Bowie and the Wild West, with a Funky Twist

Name: Gustella Designer: Thomas Thiemich Foundry: Type By Release Date: May 2019 Back Story: Gustella’s reverse contrast letterforms owe a…

Design Diary

No. 261: Rave-inspired Designs for Reebok, a Look at the Most Common Fortune 500 Color Palettes + More

Plus, a book about self-care that doesn’t make us gag, a gorgeous new issue of kids’ mag Illustoria, and some…

Eye on Design City Guide: Mumbai

Eye on Design City Guides

Mumbai’s Graphic Design Education Has a Lot of Catching Up To Do

This is the second piece in our series that weighs the pros and cons of living and working in Mumbai’s…

Eye on Design City Guides

Mumbai’s Growing Creative Scene is Luring in Graphic Designers

Following in the footsteps of our London City Guide, this is the first in a new series that weighs the…

Eye on Design City Guides

The Realities of Running a Design Studio in Mumbai

This is the third piece in our series that weighs the pros and cons of living and working in Mumbai’s creative…

Eye on Design City Guides

Being a Mumbai Type Designer is About More Than Great Work—You Gotta Get the Lingos, and There’s Hundreds of Them

This is the third piece in our series that weighs the pros and cons of living and working in Mumbai’s creative…

Happy Hour

Classy, Abstract Wine Labels, Sparkly Mead Cans, Branded Beer + One Very Ornate Whiskey Bottle

Ah, Happy Hour, the time of the month when we kick back and take stock of our favorite bottles and…

Books

Why Do So Many Book Covers Look the Same? Blame Getty Images

If you’re caught in Los Angeles traffic or awaiting a New York subway, odds are good that one of Matthias…

Graphic design

How to Love Your Job After 40 Years, and More Advice from Jennifer Morla

Among the BS of design Twitter spats, client frustrations, inequality, and the rest of the less-than-glamorous side of being a…

Type Tuesday

A New Phase of Variable Type Design is Here, and It’s a Celebration of Rules + Mistakes

Name: Phase Designer: Elias Hanzer Release Date: December 2018 Back Story: Elias Hanzer is a young graphic designer based in Berlin with…

Design + Money

Yes, Small Design Studios Can Compete with Big Creative Agencies

For the past several years you’ve known them as Wade Jeffree and Leta Sobierajski, two graphic designers and art directors…

Design Diary

No. 260: The Designer Pajamas of your Dreams, a Guide to Social Design, Visual Proposals for the “Future of Education” + More

Plus, a new magazine focused on elevating voices of queer people and a colorful personal project by designer and art…

Design + Education

Parsons’ E Roon Kang on Graphic Design as a “Structure for Knowledge”

E Roon Kang lives and works in New York, where he operates the interdisciplinary design and research studio Math Practice,…

What Does “Queering Design Education” Actually Look Like in Practice?

Nicole Killian is an artist and graphic designer whose work “investigates how the structures of the internet, mobile messaging, and…

Graduating in Vulnerable Times Calls for Radical Schools—and Students

Rebecca Wright isn’t one to shy away from big questions. As co-founder of the publishing, curation, and design advocacy organization…

Design Legend Gail Anderson Answers Your Questions About Where Designers Should Live, Racism in the Workplace + Creating Social Impact

As the 2018 recipient of the Cooper Hewitt’s Lifetime Achievement Award, Gail Anderson (a 2008 AIGA Medalist) has once again…

Elizabeth White on Teaching for the “Whole Student”

Elizabeth White is an interdisciplinary artist and educator. Her work explores “social, psychological, and political themes including maintenance and self-preservation;…

Nontsikelelo Mutiti on Interrogating the Euro-centric Design Canon

Nontsikelelo Mutiti is a Zimbabwe-born interdisciplinary artist and educator who works across fine art, design, and social practice. Mutiti co-founded…

Design + Diversity

Typography as a Radical Act in an Industry Ever-dominated by White Men

Letterforms are loaded cultural objects—they often reflect the people who made them and the story they want to tell. In…

Illustration

Don’t Worry, These Gangly-armed Cartoons Are Here to Protect You From Big Tech

In 2017, Facebook began rolling out a series of new illustrations to accompany content throughout the site. The illustration system,…

Type Tuesday

A Devilishly Good Typeface Mixing Black Metal + Scandi Design

Name: Lucifer Sans Designer: Daniel Brokstad Foundry: Daniel Brokstad Release Date: May 2019 Back Story: Designer Daniel Brokstad drew inspiration…

Design + Diversity

Can One Small Design Space Save New York City From Itself?

If you’re wandering around in the East Village in New York City and your phone picks up a wifi signal…

Design Diary

No. 259: The Platform Pushing for Inclusivity in Design, a Proposed Visual System for Emotion, Scanner Portraits from Joe Cruz + More

Plus, big news from the folks at Post Typography and RISD launches its 2019 student yearbook. For more along these…

Branding

Jessica Walsh’s New Studio Is a Lot Like the Old Studio—With a Few Exceptions

It’s been seven years since Jessica Walsh came on as partner at the studio of Stefan Sagmeister, a move that…

Weekend With

Illustrator Shawna X Takes Us on a “Mom’s Night Out” in New York City

“Weekend With” is a new series that explores the world of design through the eyes of a designer on their…

Dani Balenson Takes Us Through the Growing Pains of Moving to San Francisco

“Weekend With” is a series that explores the world of design through the eyes of a designer on their days…

Mira Malhotra Shows Us Where to Buy the Best Traditional Mumbai Ephemera in the “Place That Time Forgot”

“Weekend With” is a series that explores the world of design through the eyes of a designer on their days…

Silas Munro Takes Us to the “Land of Overwater Sunsets and Eternal Cool”

“Weekend With” is a new series that explores the world of design through the eyes of a designer on their…

Tracy Ma Takes Us on a Typographic Tour of Manhattan’s Chinatown

“Weekend With” is a new series that explores the world of design through the eyes of a designer on their…